Looking to end 2019 on a high note, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Stars of Stephens College in an American Midwest Conference showdown.
CBC (8-2, 5-2 AMC) ended the 2019 calendar year in dominating fashion, holding Stephens (3-7, 1-6 AMC) to 20% shooting from the field, while forcing 30 turnovers in a 69-35 win.
Holly Allen led three Mustangs in double figures, while Alaina Ellis paced the squad in rebounds and three players, Sierra Carrier, Kory Westerman and Whitney Green, shared the assist lead with three each.
Despite being outrebounded 50-40, CBC shot 43% from the field and had 17 assists on 27 field goals.
In addition to the 30 turnovers, the Lady Mustangs also held Stephens to 0 for 13 from 3-point range in the second half.
Allen had 18 points to lead all scorers, while Maegan Parham contributed a career-high 15 points.
Westerman had 10 points to go with her three assists, while Ellis had a career-high 10 rebounds to go with five points.
Every Lady Mustang scored at least one basket.
Sydney Fischer led Stephens in both scoring and rebounding with eight and 10, respectively, while Maddison Schaeffer had a team-high two assists.
Makenzie Jemes, Stephens' leader in all three categories for the season, was held to three points and seven rebounds.
CBC is off until Jan. 4, 2020, when it resumes regular season play in Batesville against the No. 18 Scots of Lyon College.
Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.
