Central Baptist College women's basketball coach Lyle Middleton has announced the 2021-22 schedule for the Lady Mustangs.
The schedule includes three exhibition games against Division I institutions and 13 games inside A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
"This year's schedule is one of the toughest we've had in my 17 years of coaching," Middleton said. "Opening up with the top three NAIA schools in Montana, and additionally playing Louisiana Tech, Arkansas State and UCA along with our conference. It's going to be exciting to see how this year's team comes together. They have a chance to be the most talented and well-rounded team I've had."
The season begins on Nov. 3 in Montana against Carroll College and CBC stays in Montana for games on Nov. 5 and 6 at the University of Providence Classic.
On Nov. 9, the Lady Mustangs head to Jonesboro for an exhibition against Arkansas State followed by a trip Nov. 12 to Ruston, Louisiana, for an exhibition against Louisiana Tech.
CBC will head home the next day for its Reddin Fieldhouse opener against Baptist Bible College followed by another home game against Bacone on Nov. 16.
November concludes with a road game at Baptist Bible on Nov. 20 followed by a home game against Randall on Nov. 22 and a home game against Ecclesia on Nov. 30.
December kicks off with the home American Midwest Conference opener against Williams Baptist on Dec. 2 and is followed by the first AMC road game against Hannibal-LaGrange on Dec. 4.
CBC heads to Ecclesia on Dec. 9 followed by a trip over to Oklahoma, to take on Randall on Dec. 10.
The final game of 2021 is an exhibition on Dec. 16 against Central Arkansas at the Farris Center.
The 2022 portion of the season starts with the final non-conference game of the season at Bacone on Jan. 4 followed by two AMC home games against Stephens on Jan. 6 and the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Dec. 8.
Jan. 11 marks the first game of the season against defending AMC Champions Lyon followed by three more road games against William Woods on Jan. 13, Missouri Baptist on Jan. 15th and Columbia on Jan. 20.
The Lady Mustangs return home on Jan. 22 against Harris-Stowe State followed by a road game against Williams Baptist on Jan. 27.
Homecoming is on Jan. 29 against Hannibal-LaGrange and marks the final game of the month.
February starts with a road game at Stephens on Feb. 3, followed by a trip to UHSP on Feb. 5.
Four straight games at Reddin Fieldhouse follow against Lyon on Feb. 8, William Woods on Feb. 10, Missouri Baptist on Feb. 12 and Columbia on Feb. 17 for Senior Night.
The regular season concludes on Feb. 19 at Harris-Stowe State before the AMC Tournament.
