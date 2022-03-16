Looking to move up in sloppy conditions, Central Baptist College women's golf played the final round of the 2022 CBC Mustang Invitational on Tuesday at the Country Club of Arkansas.
CBC closed with a 383 to finish at 745 total, 55 shots behind the winners from Briar Cliff.
Individually, Alyssa Hagewood shot a final round 89 to finish with a 172 overall and a tie for seventh place.
Keeley Bulza also finished in the top-10, tying for 10th after closing with a 90 to finish at 177.
Brooklyn Adcock finished overall with a 194 and Abby Kirby finished with a 202.
Women's golf will be in Mississippi next Monday and Tuesday for the Blue Mountain Spring Classic.
Men’s Golf
Slogging through wet conditions all day long, Central Baptist College men's golf played the final round of the CBC Mustang Invitational on Tuesday at the Country Club of Arkansas.
CBC finished with a final round 329 to finish with a 649 overall, 11th place and 47 shots off the winners, Southwestern Christian University.
Individually, Surapat Pareepart placed inside the top-10, finishing with a 79 in the final round for a total of 150, good for a tie for sixth.
Jakub Slapal was next, as he closed with a 78 to total 158 while the rest of the Mustang golfers all finished around each other, with Anupon Wandee posting a total score of 170, Travis Toebben finishing with a 174, Ethan Williamson with a 177 and individuals Emmanuel LaBeur and Thomas Bray finished with 179 and 217, respectively.
CBC is back on the course next Monday and Tuesday in Mississippi for the Blue Mountain Spring Classic.
