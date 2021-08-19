Central Baptist College director of soccer Lance Gordon has announced his 2021 recruiting class.
The class consists of nine players from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Illinois.
"We recruited a very talented class," Gordon said.
The nine players in the class are Jade Love, Alyssa Bodine, Tigist Holmes, Mahogany Finley, Adriana Hernandez-Santana, Samara Hernandez, Bailey Walercyzk, Marlee Lamoreaux and Josie Gelsthorpe.
Love comes to CBC from Sylvan Hills High School. She earned the most improved player award while she was at SHHS.
Bodine, a goalkeeper, joins the Mustangs from the Christian Heritage Academy in Del City, Oklahoma.
An Oklahoma 3A-West all-state selection, Bodine was also named to the Oklahoman's All-City honorable mention team, was a state runner up and was named to the head master's honor roll, earned the AP scholar's award, is a member of the National Honor Society and was the Salutatorian of her graduating class.
Holmes comes to CBC from up the road in Greenbrier. She was a two-time all-state and two-time all-conference selection for the Panthers.
Finley, a striker, joins the stable from Little Rock Central High School.
She earned MVP, all-state and all-conference honors for the Tigers and was also named a scholar athlete.
Hernandez-Santana is a midfielder that comes to CBC from Joliet Junior College in Illinois.
She was an all-academic team member at Lockport Township High School in Illinois, and was also the second best powerlifter in the state as well.
Hernandez joins CBC from Bauxite High School. She earned all-conference selections twice and the defensive player of the year for the Miners.
Walercyzk, a goalkeeper, transfers to CBC after spending last season at fellow in-state NAIA institution John Brown.
Bailey was a two-time honorable mention selection and a two-time all-academic team selection at McKinney Centennial High School in Texas.
Lamoreaux is a defender and holding midfielder from Vilonia.
She won the Iron Woman Award for the Eagles and was also a captain during her junior season.
The final member of the class is Gelsthorpe, a midfielder from Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
She was an academic all-conference honoree at Charles Page High School and also earned the Sandite Award.
These nine will join nine returners during the 2021 season, which begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 on Warrior Field against Hendrix.
