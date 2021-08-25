Opening its 2021 season Tuesday, Central Baptist College women's soccer went across town to take on the Warriors of Hendrix College at Warrior Field.
CBC (0-1) was only able to muster one shot on goal in the game, a blazing attempt by Isabelle Pietrangelo that was punched over the crossbar to preserve a 2-0 win by Hendrix.
Jayme Selph had six saves for CBC.
The Mustangs allowed two goals in the first 23 minutes then locked down defensively and didn't allow a shot the entire second half.
CBC will make its home debut at Centennial Soccer Complex on Saturday afternoon against LSU-Alexandria. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
