Central Baptist College director of soccer Lance Gordon announced the 2022 schedule for the women's soccer team.
The schedule includes 17 games with eight coming inside the friendly confines of Centennial Soccer Park.
The season begins Aug. 20, when the Mustangs head to Dallas for a matchup with the Tigers of Paul Quinn College.
The other two games in August are also road matches, with the Mustangs traveling to Pine Bluff on the 22nd for a meeting with UAPB followed by a trip Aug. 27 to Moore, Oklahoma, for a matchup with Randall University.
The home opener against Texas A&M-Texarkana is how the Mustangs open September on the second followed by a home match against Bacone on the fifth and a road match at Jarvis Christian on the 8th.
CBC continues its road swing on the 13th when they head to Mississippi, for a matchup with Blue Mountain College before returning to Conway to take on Hendrix on the 15th.
A home meeting with Ecclesia follows on the 20th before the Mustangs' American Midwest Conference opener against UHSP on the 24th wraps up Sept.
October begins with an AMC matchup against William Woods in Conway before a pair of road matches against Columbia on the eighth and Lyon on the 11th.
CBC returns to Centennial on the 15th to take on Harris-Stowe before its final road meeting at Missouri Baptist on the 18th.
The penultimate home game is on the 22nd against Stephens before the regular season wraps up against Williams Baptist on the 25th at Centennial.
"The women have a tough schedule this season," Gordon said. "They will have to rise up and answer the challenge. I think they should be able to do so early and get on a roll that can last all season."
