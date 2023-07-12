Central Baptist College women's soccer coach Lance Gordon has announced the 2023 schedule for the CBC women's soccer team. The schedule includes 16 games with six at the friendly confines of Centennial Soccer Park.

"This schedule gives us a chance to prove the caliber of team we can be," said Gordon. "It sets us up to be ready for a great performance in the American Midwest Conference."

