Central Baptist College women's soccer coach Lance Gordon has announced the 2023 schedule for the CBC women's soccer team. The schedule includes 16 games with six at the friendly confines of Centennial Soccer Park.
"This schedule gives us a chance to prove the caliber of team we can be," said Gordon. "It sets us up to be ready for a great performance in the American Midwest Conference."
The Mustangs went 6-10-2 overall and 3-4-1 in the AMC with a trip to the AMC Tournament last season.
The schedule begins on Aug. 19 at home against Paul Quinn College, followed by their first midweek home game three days later against Freed-Hardeman. The first road game is on Aug. 26 against Texas A&M-Texarkana with the final game of the month coming on Aug. 29 at home against UAPB.
September contains six games, all of them on the road. The month starts with a trip to Iowa for the Pizza Ranch Classic on the first against Northwestern College and the second against Dordt. The Mustangs head to Oklahoma City for a matchup with Mid-America Christian on the 11th before opening AMC play on the 23rd @ Harris-Stowe. The only road game in Conway is against Hendrix on the 26th and the month wraps up with another AMC game against Stephens on the 30th.
October begins with the final non-conference game of the season at Bethel in Tennessee on the second. A road game against AMC foe William Woods follows on the seventh before CBC returns home to take on UHSP on the 10th before another home match against Columbia on the 21st. The final road game of the season comes on the 24th against Williams Baptist before the Mustangs wrap up their schedule on the 28th against Missouri Baptist.
