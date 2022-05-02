COLUMBIA, Missouri — Looking to end the regular season on a high note, Central Baptist College baseball wrapped up its series with the Cougars of Columbia College on Saturday at Battle High School.
CBC (25-26, 10-11 AMC) took an early lead and never relinquished it, getting clutch hits late to win 9-7 over CC (35-10, 15-6 AMC).
Gram Middleton started on the mound and got the win, throwing six innings and scattering 11 hits while allowing six runs (four earned) with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.
Justin Raines finished the game, allowing a run on four hits with four Ks to earn his third save of the season.
CBC jumped on Columbia early, plating two runs in the top of the first on a double by Ruben Hernandez and a single by Austin Teal to make it 2-0.
The Cougars made it 2-1 in the bottom half before a single by Steven Stewart and a bases loaded walk to Hernandez stretched the lead to 4-1 in the second.
Another run by the Cougars made it 4-2 after two and CBC plated three in the third to increase the lead to 7-2.
Wille Baez singled in Gabe Walker to make it 5-2 and Stewart drove in two more with a single to lead by five after 2.5 innings.
Single runs by Columbia in each of the next four innings made it 7-6 after six before clutch hits in the seventh and eighth innings gave the Mustangs the insurance they needed.
Benito Martinez doubled with the first insurance run to make the score 8-6 in the seventh and Gabe Walker doubled in the eighth to make it 9-6.
Raines, who retired the first six batters he faced, ran into a little bit of trouble after retiring the first two batters he faced in the ninth.
Following four straight two out hits, cutting the lead to 9-7, Raines got pinch hitter Tony McKenna to bounce back to him and he threw him out to finish the game and give the Mustangs the win.
CBC will open the AMC Tournament on Wednesday as the No. 5 seed and will take on the No. 8 seed Hannibal-LaGrange in the first round.
The winner will move on to play later in the day and the loser will be eliminated from the tournament. First pitch will be at 10 a.m. from CarShield Field in St. Louis.
