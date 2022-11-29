For the first time during the 2022-23 season, Central Baptist College wrestling has had an athlete selected as wrestler of the week by the American Midwest Conference. David Corretjer was selected by the AMC this week for the first time in his career.

Corretjer won his only match this week over Ouachita Baptist’s Noah Yeamans by fall at the 4:20 mark. It was his first win over a DII opponent this year and his fifth victory overall.

