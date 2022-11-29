For the first time during the 2022-23 season, Central Baptist College wrestling has had an athlete selected as wrestler of the week by the American Midwest Conference. David Corretjer was selected by the AMC this week for the first time in his career.
Corretjer won his only match this week over Ouachita Baptist’s Noah Yeamans by fall at the 4:20 mark. It was his first win over a DII opponent this year and his fifth victory overall.
Mustangs come up short at Philander Smith
LITTLE ROCK — Stepping back out of American Midwest Conference play, Central Baptist College men’s basketball was at Mims Gymnasium for a tilt with the Panthers of the Philander Smith College. In the first meeting between the two schools in 11 years, CBC (4-3) and PSC (7-0) fought to 11 ties and 15 lead changes, with the Panthers coming out victorious 63-59.
Brevin Brimble led the way scoring for the Mustangs with 15 points while Blake Bradshaw and Braylon Steen were the co-leading rebounders, grabbing seven each. The difference in the game was turnovers, as CBC committed 23 while only forcing PSC to commit 16.
Game flow
James Moore started the scoring with a jump shot 18 seconds into the game before PSC answered with a three to grab a 3-2 lead inside the first minute. The teams would trade the lead the next four possessions until CBC trailed 11-7 with 13:08 left in the first half. The Mustang kept fighting back, with a three by Gabe Johnson tying the score at 17 with 8:19 left to play. A Bradshaw jumper with 7:03 left in the first gave CBC the lead again at 19-17 before a PSC three gave them the lead back at 20-19. An old fashioned three-point play by Nate Duda at the 5:19 mark in the first half returned the lead to CBC at 22-20 with PSC either holding the lead or the score being tied until 55 seconds left in the half when Dante Adams canned a three to give CBC a 31-28 cushion. PSC would end the half 4-4 at the free throw line and the Mustangs trailed 32-31 at the break.
After PSC stretched the lead to three to open the second half, a three from Brimble tied the score at 34 and set the stage for a second half where neither team led by more than seven at any point. A pair of free throws from Steen tied the game at 50 with 9:34 left and another free throw from Steen 1:03 later gave CBC the lead back at 51-50. The teams would trade the lead again until the 6:49 mark left, when PSC took a 54-53 lead and CBC would come back to tie the score at 57 with 4:03 left, setting up drama in the final few minutes.
PSC gave CBC a two-point deficit with 2:57 left and neither team would score for the next couple minutes, giving the Mustangs a chance to win. CBC’s final opportunity came with 12 seconds left when Brimble’s go-ahead three missed the mark, forcing CBC to foul and allowing PSC to go 4-4 at the line down the stretch to close the game down.
