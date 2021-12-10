On the mat at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse for the first time this season, Central Baptist College wrestling hosted the Phoenix of Cumberland University on Thursday for a dual.
CBC earned one victory in six matches, falling by a score of 48-3.
Christian Richer was the lone Mustang to win his bout, capturing an 8-6 decision at 165 pounds. Endrick Theodore, Brian Mas, Alejandro Mas, Zideen Ruiz-Zartemi and Gregory Pierre-Louis also wrestled, with Theodore taking his opponent into overtime.
CBC is back on the mat Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, for a tri-dual at Huntingdon College.
The Mustangs will take on the Allen Yellow Jackets first at noon before a scrap with the host Hawks at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.