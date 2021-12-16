ATCHISON, Kansa — Returning to the mat Wednesday after a four-day break, Central Baptist College wrestling took on the Ravens of Benedictine College at Nolan Gymnasium.
CBC would fall 46-9 on the team score, but had a pair of victories in the dual.
Christian Richer and Dewayne Jennings were the two wrestlers who won at their respective weight classes, while Endrick Theodoire, Joel Soto and Zideen Ruiz-Zartemi also wrestled. Richer moved to 8-0 in duals at 165 pounds this season with a pin in the second period.
Jennings wrestled the full length of his match at heavyweight, defeating his opponent by a 3-1 decision.
CBC will be on the mat for the final time in the 2021 calendar year Saturday when they head to Seward, Nebraska, for the Concordia University Duals.
The first match for CBC begins at 10 a.m.
