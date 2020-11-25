Coming off a historic afternoon in a win on Saturday, Izzy Arnold (FR/Cabot, Ark.) was named the American Midwest Conference women’s basketball player of the week, the conference announced in a press release this afternoon. Arnold joins Holly Allen (SR/Cabot, Ark.), who was the week one selection, as Lady Mustangs to earn player of the week honors this season.
Arnold had a record-breaking afternoon in Saturday’s 98-66 win over Baptist Bible College. She scored a single-game program record of 37 points on a single-game record 15 made field goals in Saturday’s win. The previous record of 36 points had been held since 2013 while the previous made field goals record of 13 was set in 2013 as well. Congratulations to Izzy on this honor!
