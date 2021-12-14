For the first time this season, a Central Baptist College Mustang has been selected as American Midwest Conference women's basketball player of the week.
Alexis Augustus was selected by vote earlier Monday.
Augustus earned her first career weekly honor after helping CBC go 2-0 against Ecclesia and Baptist Bible last week.
She scored 20 points, had six rebounds and handed out five assists in last Thursday's win over Ecclesia before scoring 14 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and handing out three assists in Friday's win over Randall.
The performance against Randall was her eighth career double-double.
Wrestling
The American Midwest Conference selected its wrestler of the week Monday and the choice this week is Christian Richer of Central Baptist College.
This is the first time this season that CBC has had a wrestler selected and the third time overall.
Richer, who was selected for the second time in his career, won all of his matches last week and is now 9-3 on the season.
He defeated Clark Leddon in an 8-6 decision on Thursday night before beating Gabriel Pittman in a 10-1 major decision on Saturday followed by a forfeit win to finish a 3-0 week.
