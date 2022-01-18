ST. LOUIS, Missouri — For the second time this season, a Central Baptist College men's basketball player has been selected as athlete of the week by the American Midwest Conference.
Brevin Brimble earned the selection after his performance during the three games this past week.
Brimble, who earned his first career selection, led the team in scoring and assists, averaging 21.3 points and three assists per game during the 1-2 week for the Mustangs.
He had 20 points, four rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's win over Lyon while shooting 47 percent from the field.
He followed that with 13 against William Woods and a career-high 31 against Missouri Baptist on Saturday, where he went 11 of 13 from the field, 4 of 5 from three and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line with three rebounds and four assists.
