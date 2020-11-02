Talladega, Alabama – Looking to bounce back after a tough loss in its season opener, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on Talladega College on Saturday in the final game of the Fresh Start Classic at Callanan Gymnasium.
CBC (0-2) trailed by six at halftime, but it couldn't overcome the deficit, dropping a 71-69 decision to TC (1-1).
Tedrick Wolfe led the way in scoring for the Mustangs with 20 points, and he was joined in double figures by Kelvin Robinson who had 14 points, including 10 of 10 at the charity stripe. Robinson also led the team in rebounds with eight, while DeAndre Barton had five assists to lead the team.
Talladega won from the field, outshooting CBC 46% to 42%, from the free-throw line, shooting 77% to 74% and on the glass, grabbing 37 rebounds to just 24 for the Mustangs.
The lead changed hands four times in the first half with neither team leading by more than nine.
Talladega took the lead, 19-16, with 8:05 left in the half and led from there, taking a 34-28 lead into halftime.
CBC charged back to open the second half, outscoring Talladega 12-4 over the first 3:02 of the second half to lead 40-38 with 16:58 left in the contest.
Talladega would then go on a 9-0 over the next three minutes and change to take a seven point lead that CBC could never come back from.
The Mustangs got within one at 70-69 with nine seconds left, but TC made a free throw and CBC was unable to get up a quality shot to win.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip Friday to Muskogee, Oklahoma, for a game against Bacone.
Tipoff from the Palmer Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.
