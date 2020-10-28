McKenzie, Tennessee – Coming into Tuesday’s match against Bethel needing just four kills to make history, Khyra Echols and the Central Baptist College volleyball team took on the Wildcats tonight on the road at Crisp Arena.
It took until the third set, but Echols finally made history, breaking the career kills record on a night when CBC (9-8) was swept by Bethel (1-2) by scores of 25-21, 25-16 and 25-21.
Echols made five kills on the night, giving her 729 for her career, breaking Kelsy Knox’s one-year-old record of 727.
Lena Srdanov and Emoree Martin were the co-leaders in kills with eight each, while Molly Murphy led in assists with 13 and Alizea Garza had 15 digs.
In what was scheduled to be the fall season finale in Conway against Bethel University on Friday, CBC’s match was canceled, thus concluding the fall schedule.
