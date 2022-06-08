KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The accolades continue to roll in for Central Baptist College outfielder Jay French.
On Tuesday, French was named a first-team All-American by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
French became the second first-team All-American in program history and the third All-American overall after Jalin Lawson was a first-team selection in 2016 and Ben Madison earned honorable mention honors in 2018.
French was also named American Midwest Conference Player of the Year and a first-team All-AMC selection after he led the conference in batting average, runs scored, hits, steals and on-base percentage and also led the nation in steals with 61, simultaneously setting a new state record in Arkansas.
He also ranked 11th nationally in hitting (.441), tied for seventh in runs scored (76) and 16th in on base percentage at .528.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.