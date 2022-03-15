ST. LOUIS, Missouri — For the first time in the 2022 season, Central Baptist College baseball has earned the American Midwest Conference's Pitcher of the Week.
Andrew Killough earned the honor after his performance against Baptist Bible on Friday.
Killough, in a game that was shortened because of snow, threw a five-inning complete game, allowing just two hits to pick up the win in a 4-0 shutout of the Patriots.
He struck a season-high eight in his start and now has 99 career strikeouts for the Mustangs.
