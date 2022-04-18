Devon Koonce made history Saturday for the Central Baptist College baseball team as the Mustangs wrapped up their American Midwest Conference series with the Spartans of Missouri Baptist University.
Koonce fired the fourth no-hitter in program history and the first since 2018 in CBC (21-20, 6-9 AMC)'s 12-2 win over MBU (17-17, 10-5 AMC).
Koonce's no-hitter was the third solo no-hitter and the fourth no-hitter total in the Mustangs' baseball history. The most recent no-hitter was on March 2, 2018, when Jose Delmar, Jacob Clark and Brian Moreno combined to throw a no-no in a 1-0 loss at William Woods.
CBC opened the scoring in the second when Wille Baez scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0. Steven Stewart, who became the 21st player in program history to record 100 career hits, drove in two more later in the inning with a single to make it 3-0. Koonce's only trouble came in the third when an error and a walk resulted in MBU scoring their only runs, making it 3-2.
From there, he was nearly untouchable, and the offense continued to pour it on for the Mustangs. Austin Teal would drive in his first run of the day with a single in the third to make it 4-2 and Kyle Bass followed that up with an RBI single of his own to make it 5-2.
Baez would drive in a run in the fourth to make it 6-2, and the Mustangs tacked on two more in the fifth on RBI singles by Ruben Hernandez and Logan Easterling to make it 8-2. The game ended early in the seventh when Gabe Walker singled home a pair of runs to make it 10-2 before Austin Teal hit his second home run of the series and sixth of the season to bring the score to the final and help Koonce make history.
CBC steps out of AMC play Tuesday when it heads to Texas for a doubleheader against Texas A&M-Texarkana. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Softball
Looking to begin its final 10 games of the season against American Midwest Conference on a high note, Central Baptist College softball hosted the Eagles of Williams Baptist University on Friday at City of Colleges Park. CBC (19-15, 7-3 AMC) won in walk-off fashion twice, beating WBU (14-24, 2-10 AMC) 5-4 in nine innings in game one and 8-0 in a run-rule in game two.
The walkoff win in game one was the second non-run-rule walkoff of the season and it came off the bat of Kirstie Blackwood, one of three seniors who was honored after the games, including Ashley Pletcher and Tobi Finley. Finley ended game two with a double to make it 8-0 and end the doubleheader early.
Game one saw the Eagles strike quickly, scoring three in the first to take a 3-0 lead against starter Hannah Work. The deficit would drop to 3-1 when Savannah Sanford scored on an error by the catcher and neither team would score again until the fifth, when the Mustangs were finally able to take the lead, 4-3.
Heather Hoffman would reach on a fielder's choice and on the same play, Victoria Lasker would score on an error to make it 3-2 before an RBI single by Madi Spears tied the game at three and a double by Blackwood gave CBC the lead.
An RBI groundout by the Eagles tied the game at four until the ninth, when Blackwood, with one out, took the first pitch she saw over the center field fence to win the game with her sixth home run of the season. Work did not factor in the decision, as she allowed five hits and four runs (two earned) with two walks and a season-high six strikeouts. Ysabella Esquivel earned her third victory of the season in relief, throwing 3.2 innings of scoreless relief, allowing just two hits and walking one with two strikeouts.
CBC gave starter Averie Ayers all the run support she would need in the first inning of game two, taking a 2-0 lead in the inning. Blackwood singled home the first run of the game and Sanford chased her home after that for the second run. Two more runs in the fourth made it 4-0 courtesy of doubles by Spears and Blackwood.
Ayers would help herself with an RBI double in the fifth to make it 5-0 and the Mustangs closed the game out in the sixth thanks to a single by Blackwood and the walkoff two-run double by Finley. Ayers had her best start of the season to date, allowing one hit and one walk with seven strikeouts in the complete game to earn win number eight.
CBC is off until Monday afternoon when they take on Missouri Baptist in an AMC doubleheader in St. Louis. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Track and Field
Ally Swaim made history again tonight as the Central Baptist College track and field team competed at the Little Rock Twilight Meet at the Coleman Sports Complex. Swaim won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.58 seconds to qualify for the NAIA Outdoor National Championship with a 'B' standard qualifying time, just .03 off the 'A' standard time.
Swaim's win was her second consecutive win and this marks the third time she's qualified for nationals and the second time in outdoor. She also ran the 200 meter race at the meet and finished 10th with a time of 26.91.
On the men's side, Isaiah Stiger and Isiaih Patterson both competed in the long jump, where Stiger finished seventh with a jump of 6.24 meters and Patterson finished ninth, leaping 5.67 meters. Josh Brown also placed inside the top-10 in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing seventh with a time of 16.09.
Josh Settle made his track debut, finishing with a time of 26.88 in the 200 meters and Brown also competed in the 100 meter race, finishing with a time of 11.82.
The Mustangs will finish their spring regular-season next weekend with a trip to Jonesboro for the Arkansas State Red Wolves Open.
