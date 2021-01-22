BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma – Alejandro Mas made history this after for Central Baptist College wrestling as the Mustangs competed Thursday at the Oklahoma Wesleyan Duals.
Mas defeated No. 10 Ryan Delforge of Ottawa, by fall at 149-pounds for his first win ever over a ranked opponent and the first by a Mustang since Peter Acuna in 2015-16.
"Alejandro was due for a win over a ranked wrestler," head coach Ken Prophete said. "He went the distance with No. 2 and No. 7 earlier this season. It definitely shows we are getting better as the season pushes toward the Feb. 13 conference championships.
As a team, CBC dropped all three of its duals, falling 45-10 to Ottawa, 46-9 to Wayland Baptist and 24-20 to Central Christian.
Individually, Mas went 3-0 at 149 pounds, beating Ian Sandoz by fall in the Wayland match and beating Jerome Cannon of Central Christian by a 14-0 major decision in addition to the win over Delforge.
Ben Freeman also posted a pair of victories at 141 pounds, besting Wade Landrum of Ottawa by a 14-0 major decision before handing Caden Emmot of Central Christian a 15-5 major decision defeat.
Christian Richer had two wins at 157 pounds, defeating Nick Immol of Wayland Baptist by a 9-3 decision and winning over Central Christian by forfeit.
Dewayne Jennings also had a win at heavyweight, beating Noah Short of Central Christian by fall.
Next up for the wrestling team is a dual at Lyon College next Thursday in what will be the final dual of the season for the Mustangs.
The wrestling will begin at 7 p.m. with no visiting spectators allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.