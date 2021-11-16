ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The American Midwest Conference announced its men's basketball player of the week Monday in a release on amcsports.com.
Kelvin Robinson was selected by the conference as the athlete of the week after his performance against John Brown.
Robinson registered his first career double-double by scoring 37 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in last Tuesday's overtime thriller with the Golden Eagles.
Robinson's point total was the fifth highest in a single game in program history and the rebounding total was tied for the fourth highest of all-time in a game.
