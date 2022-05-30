LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – As awards season continues for spring sports, Central Baptist College softball player Savannah Sanford continues to rack up the accolades.
Friday, she was named a first-team all-region selection for the NAIA by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Sanford, who was previously a first-team selection by the AMC and an NFCA Freshman of the Year finalist, had an outstanding season, where she batted .485 while spending the majority of the season as the designated player.
She also hit four home runs, had 31 RBI, 13 doubles, a triple, 22 runs scored and a team-high 49 hits.
She ranked first in the American Midwest Conference in batting average, eighth in the conference in hits, fourth in doubles, tied for 10th in RBI, second in on base percentage at .532 and fifth in slugging at .752.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.