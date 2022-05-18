LOUISVILLE, Kentucky — The National Fastpitch Coaches Association began awarding NAIA postseason honors Wednesday, and a Central Baptist softball player was amongst the honorees.
Savannah Sanford was one of six finalists selected by the NFCA for Freshman of the Year.
Sanford had an outstanding season, batting .485 with four home runs, 31 RBI, 13 doubles, a triple, 22 runs scored and a team-high 49 hits.
She ranked first in the American Midwest Conference in batting average, eighth in the conference in hits, fourth in doubles, tied for 10th in RBI, second in on base percentage at .532 and fifth in slugging at .752 while earning first-team All-AMC honors.
