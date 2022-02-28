ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Playing in the American Midwest Conference semifinals for the fifth straight season, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Missouri Baptist Spartans at the Petty Student Resources Center on Saturday.
CBC (15-15) saw its season come to an end, trailing at halftime and falling to Missouri Baptist (25-5) 82-69.
Kelvin Robinson finishes the season with another double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while Jalen Adams chipped in with 16 and Blake Bradshaw finished with 10 off the bench.
Three-point shooting and points in the paint were the big factors in the game as CBC went 4-11 from deep and had 24 paint points compared to 9-20 and 36 for the Spartans.
CBC only led twice in the game, both coming in the first half, and went into halftime trailing 34-33.
MBU came out hot to start the second half, opening on a 7-0 run to pretty much put the game away.
CBC would get no closer than three the rest of the game and saw its season end short of the championship game for the first time since 2018.
CBC and Missouri Baptist are tied at nine wins each in the all-time series.
The Mustangs fell to 0-13 in games where they trailed at the half this season.
This was the first loss for CBC against Missouri Baptist in four meetings in the AMC Tournament.
Robinson finished the season with 508 points which tied him with Lamar Eslinger for six-most in a season all-time.
Robinson also finishes his Mustang career ranked ninth all-time in total points with 863, 10th in made field goals with 296, third in made free throws with 232 (including 135 this season, second most ever), 10th in steals with 85 and five career double-doubles, all while leading the AMC in scoring.
The team finishes ninth in a single season in made field goals (833), sixth in total rebounds (1,177), tied for fifth in rebounds per game (39.2), second in blocked shots (112), ninth in total points (2,255), sixth in fewest points allowed (2,152) and fourth in points allowed per game (71.7).
