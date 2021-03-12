The Central Baptist College Mustangs saw their season come to an end with a 73-61 loss to Benedictine College out of Atchison, Kansas in the opening round of the NAIA Tournament.
The first half was nightmarish for the Mustangs as they fell into a 43-30 hole.
CBC turned this around in the second half, scoring 31 to Benedictine’s 30, but the damage had been done in the first.
Shooting is what hurt the Mustangs as they shot 38.5 percent from the field, while Benedictine shot 51.8 percent.
Junior Mustang guard Brevin Brimble, who scored 12 in CBC’s 89-54 win over Columbia College in the American Midwest Conference Championship game March 2 at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse, shot 0 of 5 from the field Friday, while senior guard Preston Whittfiel also struggled, shooting 2 of 9.
Senior forward Tedrick Wolfe was held to 10 points on 5 of 14 shooting after, scoring 20 10 days prior against Columbia in the blowout AMC Championship game.
Senior forward Zach Hudson was also held in check as he scored just eight after setting a career-high with 25 points in the AMC Championship game.
The Mustangs lost the rebounding battle 41-30, while committing fewer turnovers.
Though this is the end of the road for CBC, the Mustangs had a strong season going 19-6 during the 2020-21 campaign, including an 11-3 record in AMC competition.
CBC also got to raise another banner and cut down the nets in Reddin Fieldhouse with the AMC Championship win.
It was the third time in three years the Mustangs reached the NAIA Tournament.
