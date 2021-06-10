KANSAS CITY, Missouri – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced its softball All-Americans and Tuesday and Central Baptist College shortstop Allison Seats was included in the list.
Seats is the second All-American for CBC in the last three years and the sixth all-time.
Seats batted .385 this season with 45 runs scored, 62 hits, 12 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 60 RBI, 129 total bases, an OPS of 1.199 and 10 stolen bases.
She led the American Midwest Conference in slugging, runs scored, hits, RBI, home runs and total bases and ranked fourth nationally in home runs, ninth in RBI and ninth in slugging while also ranking in the top 20 in total bases.
