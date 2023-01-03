For the first time this season, a Central Baptist College Mustang men’s basketball player has earned American Midwest Conference player of the week. Senior Braylon Steen was selected by vote of the AMC’s Sports Information Director’s this morning.
Steen had a huge game in Saturday’s 86-79 road win against Louisiana Christian. Steen had 27 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, both career highs, to lead the Mustangs to their sixth win in a row. The 27 and 15 gave Steen his second career double-double and the 15 free throws he made were the second most ever in program history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.