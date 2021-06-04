ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The American Midwest Conference announced its final set of postseason awards Wednesday, with baseball gold glove winners being announced.
Two Central Baptist College baseball players, Steven Stewart and Kelvin Volquez, were selected by the AMC for their outstanding performances in the field this season.
Stewart was selected for the first time in his career.
He had an outstanding season, finishing sixth in the AMC in assists, and committing just six errors in 177 chances for a fielding percentage of .966.
Stewart also contributed to the turning of 26 double plays this season.
Volquez also earned his first gold glove. He committed just seven errors in 167 chances while finishing second in the conference in assists while also combining for 18 double plays.
