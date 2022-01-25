ST. LOUIS, Missouri – For the first time this season, a Central Baptist College athlete has earned indoor track athlete of the week from the American Midwest Conference.
Ally Swaim earned recognition this week after her historic performance Saturday afternoon.
Swaim, competing at the NAIA/Juco Invitational in Pittsburg, Kansas, qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in March in Brookings, South Dakota, in the 60-meter hurdles.
Swaim finished second in the event, but qualified for nationals with an NAIA 'B' standard time of 9.08. This honor is the third of Swaim's career and her second in indoor track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.