KANSAS CITY, Missouri — For the second consecutive season, Central Baptist College men's basketball has had two players named NAIA All-Americans.
Only players that were selected to the American Midwest Conference's first team are eligible to become All-Americans, and those two players for CBC were Tedrick Wolfe and Kelvin Robinson, who both earned honorable mention honors from the NAIA.
Wolfe and Robinson join Tyrone Alston, Darius Williams, Percell Washington and Da'Jon Streeter as men's basketball players that have been named All-Americans by the NAIA.
Alston and Williams earned honors last season, Washington earned them the season before that and Streeter was an All-American in 2017-18.
Wolfe led the Mustangs in points per game at 14.6 and steals with 49, while shooting 56.6 percent from the field, 75.3 percent at the free-throw line and being named first-team All-AMC for his performance.
He scored 10 points in CBC's NAIA Tournament opening round loss to Benedictine.
Robinson was named an All-American after earning both first-team and all-defensive team honors from the AMC.
He averaged 14.2 points per game, shot 78.9 percent from the free-throw line and led the team in assists with 71 while making 48 steals on the defensive end.
He scored 20 points to lead the team in the NAIA Tournament opening round loss to Benedictine.
