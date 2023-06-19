x

Conway Christian goalkeeper Lucas Breeding will be playing in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star soccer game Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway.

 Submitted

Conway Christian goalkeeper Lucas Breeding will be one of two keepers for the East squad in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game on Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Breeding joins Conway keeper Jackson Tucker on the team.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.