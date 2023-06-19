Conway Christian goalkeeper Lucas Breeding will be one of two keepers for the East squad in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game on Friday at Estes Stadium in Conway. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Breeding joins Conway keeper Jackson Tucker on the team.
For Breeding, this is a way to begin getting ready for his college career. He signed with Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo.
Breeding said being selected to play in the all-star game was a great honor.
“To be selected for the all-star game is a great honor, not just personally, but to represent my team in the game as well,” he said.
Breeding has played soccer for six years and goalkeeper for four years.
“Playing for Conway Christian has been a rewarding experience,” he said. “It’s been fun to be a part of the soccer program’s growth, and I hope it continues to grow in the future.”
Breeding had three shutouts for the Eagles, which lost to Cossatot River 2-1 in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament.
Breeding said he previously played baseball and football.
“I switched to soccer full time in junior high,” he said.
Breeding said he plans to major in environmental science and minor in agriculture at Southwest Baptist.
