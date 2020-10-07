Area volleyball teams mostly saw success Tuesday during conference play, highlighted by an intra-city matchup.
Conway Christian and St. Joseph met for the first time this season as the Lady Eagles defended home court with a straight set sweep of the Lady Bulldogs.
CCS took set victories of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-19.
The Lady Eagles travel Thursday to Little Rock to play Quest Academy, while St. Joseph hosts Atkins on Thursday.
The Conway Lady Cats bounced back from a loss to North Little Rock to beat Cabot in five sets to improve to 8-3 overall and 7-2 in 6A Central play.
Conway dropped the first two sets 25-22 and 26-24 before coming back to win the final three sets 25-19, 25-14 and 15-10.
Naomi Young finished with 15 kills, Olivia Wiedower dished out 17 assists, while Darci Burris recorded eight aces.
Karis Scott recorded 15 digs and Kaylon Neal finished with four blocks.
The Conway junior varsity team also picked up a win over the Cabot JV team, winning in three sets.
The junior varsity Lady Cats fell 25-20 in the first set before winning 25-21 in the second set and taking the final set and match with a 15-9 win.
Peyton Sedlacek recorded nine kills and 11 digs, while Emma Frazier finished with 12 assists.
Olivia Harris recorded three aces, while Saniyah Rippond had one block.
The Lady Cats will travel Thursday to Fort Smith Northside.
The Greenbrier Lady Panthers picked up a straight set win over Russellville.
The Lady Panthers beat the Cyclones 3-1 Sept. 21 in Russellville.
Greenbrier travels Thursday to northwest Arkansas to play Siloam Springs.
The Vilonia Lady Eagles fell in straight sets to Mountain Home on Tuesday in a road contest.
The Bombers won in straight sets of 25-11, 25-18 and 25-11.
Vilonia hosts Greenwood on Thursday.
Quitman recorded a 3-1 win over Alpena at home Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs host Yellville-Summit on Thursday.
