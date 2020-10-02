Much has been said about the magnitude of Saturday’s contest between Central Arkansas and North Dakota State.
Twenty-eight NFL scouts will be in attendance with the amount of potential draft picks playing in the game.
Eight-time FCS champion and holders of a 37-game winning streak, NDSU boasts sophomore quarterback Trey Lance, who is a projected first-round pick.
It’s a player that UCA coach Nathan Brown said is the top quarterback he has seen in his time as a coach at Central Arkansas.
“To my knowledge — I’ve been a part of UCA’s program as a coach since 2010 — during that time, we’ve played at Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Colorado,” he said. “We’ve seen some great quarterbacks over the years, and he is the cream of the crop that we have seen as a program. He is a special player. He is a special talent. You can see why he is mentioned as a top 5 overall pick in next year’s NFL draft. That’s just so impressive, especially being a quarterback guy and that’s what I pride myself on, just watching him and the way he plays.”
Lance, who is generally projected as this class’ second best quarterback behind Clemson’ Trevor Lawrence, has yet to throw an interception across 288 attempts.
Last season was his first as the Bison starter and he made the most of it, throwing for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns.
He also ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns.
But, he won’t be the only problem the Bears face Saturday.
Brown said UCA will have to play virtually mistake free football.
“You see their overall discipline as a team,” he said. “They don’t get out of gap on defense. They’re great open-field tacklers. You look up and down their offensive line, and they’re just consistent. They’re big, they’re strong, they don’t run many plays. They don’t do a lot of smoke and mirrors. They run what they’re going to run and they are really good at it and they recruit toward that. It’s going to take a great execution day on Saturday for us to have a shot.”
Brown does, however, believes that his team is catching the Bison at a good time.
“In my opinion, them not being able to work the kinks out yet and really preparing for one game in the fall, you hope that adds a little bit to the stress that they’re dealing with,” he said. “As well as, the lack of crowd that’s going to be there Saturday. Usually, you have another game to play within the game when you’re dealing with crowd noise at a place like North Dakota State. That’s something we’re fortunate enough to not have to deal with as much. I’m sure the fans that will be there will be plenty loud, but they won’t be at full capacity there like most teams get to experience.
“We’re 2-1 at this point and we are battle-tested. We’ve played four quarter games in all the games we’ve played. We’ve had two come-from-behind wins and having the opportunity late to get in the UAB game and make that a close game.”
Being battle-tested does help the Bears against a team that is only playing one game, but it’s a team that’s only preparing for Central Arkansas, but the Bears are going to give their best shot.
“They take everyone’s best shot,” Brown said. “They find a way to win, whether it’s close, home or away or it it’s neutral. With them playing no games and us playing three, we know our personnel, obviously, we’re probably more banged up than they are. We’ve lost a couple of guys with season-ending injuries that probably would be contributing or be a big part of what we’re doing.
“They may have lost some guys in practice or whatever it may be. That’s the part you worry about if you’re only playing one game. If you’re only playing one game, and you’re playing a team that’s battle-tested and has seen the way this 2020 version is going to react, that has to be a concern on their end. Hopefully that’s an advantage to us.”
Central Arkansas will get a chance to see what kind of advantage that plays when it takes on NDSU at 2:30 p.m. in Fargo, North Dakota, in front of limited fans at the Fargodome.
The game will be broadcast on radio at 94.1 FM and on ESPN+.
