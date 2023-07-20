Parsons

Parsons

Head softball coach Jenny Parsons has been justly rewarded for her leadership in 2023, earning both Extra Inning Softball’s Mid-Major Head Coach of the Year as well as a four-year contract extension from Athletic Director Brad Teague.

The honors come after the greatest season on the diamond in Central Arkansas history, with the Bears winning a program-record 45 games and reaching their first NCAA Regional since 2015. In Tuscaloosa, the program won its first ever Regional game, clobbering Long Island to the tune of 15-0.

