Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced the addition of another men’s soccer player to his 2020 recruiting class. Jonathan Cepeda will join the Mustangs this fall.
Cepeda played last season as a midfielder for Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma, where he earned all-district honors as a senior.
