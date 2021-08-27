With football season here, a couple of conversations have arisen in recent weeks.
One is always at the forefront of conversations, especially when talking about the legacy of certain players, while the other is newer, but seems dead before it was given life.
The newer conversation being the College Football Playoff expansion.
I’ve written previously, as has David Grimes about why we feel the CFP does need expanding.
The need comes from the same mix of teams playing in the CFP since its inception with the exception of a handful of outsiders.
In June, I wrote:
“Since its inception for the 2014-15 season, there have been seven College Football Playoffs with Alabama and Clemson both missing one. Ohio State and Oklahoma have missed three and Notre Dame has made it twice. Oregon, Michigan State, Washington, Georgia and LSU are the other teams that have made it to the CFP. The problem with the CFP has been the same teams making it to the four-team playoff, and it’s created an imbalance in terms of recruiting and deserving teams have been left out.”
The same will ring true until the format is changed.
However, with Oklahoma and Texas on their way to the SEC, the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC alliance that has sprung up within the last week suggests that playoff expansion is likely dead, or “on life support,” as the Big 12 president stated.
There have been talks of super conferences for years now and it seems like it's now happening before our eyes as we approach another season with what looks like another bland, repetitive College Football Playoff.
That will especially ring true if the Associated Press has nailed its top four in its top 25 poll, which in order is Alabama, Oklahoma, Clemson and Ohio State.
Of course, plenty of things can and will happen between now and January, but it is becoming exhausting to watch these four teams each and every year in the CFP.
Now, for the older conversation, with NFL season on the horizon, the yearly talk of how great a quarterback is measured by how many Super Bowl rings they hold has crept back up in general football conversations.
I’ve long been on the fence of Super Bowl rings shouldn’t dictate the legacy of a player because for every Tom Brady, there is a Trent Dilfer.
And, while Trent Dilfer and Brad Johnson, both guys who are not touching the greatest quarterback in NFL history conversation despite having a Super Bowl ring.
I will concede that I think the championship argument holds more weight in the NBA because of a smaller roster size and the impact any one player can have on the game is tremendous.
But, in the NFL, there are 11 guys on each side of the field. Rosters are made up of 48-plus guys whereas an NBA roster holds about 15.
The championship debate for the NFL is a curious one that I feel always should include the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl and that is Dan Marino.
I’m a bit too young to have watched Marino in his playing days.
I was eight years old when Marino hung up his cleats, but anyone who saw Marino play will tell you how great of a passer he was.
Unfortunately, he played on a lot of Miami Dolphins teams that didn’t provide the best opportunity to win the Super Bowl.
Marino’s Dolphins reached the postseason in 10 of 17 of Marino’s seasons, and while Marino wasn’t always at the top of his game, he was still pretty darn good.
His second season in 1984 in the NFL was the best statistical season any quarterback had had up to that point and stood until today’s pass-happy league has since surpassed that season.
An argument could be made that Marino’s play directly caused the league to be as pass happy as it has been. Well, that’s not including the defensive penalties that have made passing easier.
But, because of Marino’s lack of a Super Bowl ring, he largely isn’t considered when I hear people talking about the best.
It’s generally among Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana — guys that have won numerous Super Bowls.
While the quarterback position is generally seen as what makes a team go, it’s in large part due to the people around the quarterback.
Dilfer’s Baltimore Ravens had a killer defense, as did Johnson’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Those guys are nowhere near Marino’s skill level.
