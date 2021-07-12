Kansas State pitcher and Conway native Jordan Wicks had to wait behind 20 names called during the first round Sunday of MLB’s First-Year Player Draft.
Wicks, who was one of eight draftees in attendance in Denver, Colorado’s Bellco Theater, was picked No. 21 by the Chicago Cubs.
Wicks entered the draft as a projected mid-first round draftee, but slipped a little as teams began selecting high school shortstops, but once Wicks was selected at No. 21, the excitement was there.
“It’s a surreal moment,” Wicks said on MLB Network after getting drafted. “It’s stuff you dream about, and I couldn’t be happier wearing the blue and red.”
Chicago Cubs vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz told The Athletic he didn’t think the Cubs would have a chance to draft Wicks.
“Just the complete package of somebody that we think has the resiliency to be a big-league starter,” Kantrovitz said. “To get who we thought was the best college left-hander with the 21st pick, we didn’t anticipate that happening. When it did, we weren’t going to pass him up.”
Wicks is a 6-foot-3, left-handed starting pitcher that had a record-breaking career at Conway High School, posting school records of 30 wins, a 1.54 career ERA and a 5.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
When he got to Kansas State, he didn’t stop breaking records, setting the freshman record in strikeouts (86) and innings pitched (84.2). Wicks more recently broke and set the program record for strikeouts with 118.
He also became the first Wildcat to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.
The Cubs had Wicks in their top 10 draft board after speaking with him last month in North Carolina.
“We were blown away by how thoughtful he was about his repertoire, his intent, his work ethic, his routine and his game plan when he goes out there,” Kantrovitz told The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney. “He could talk about when he wanted to use his two-seamer and four-seamer, when he wanted to manipulate the shape on his slider, when he wanted to double up and triple up on his changeup. To talk to an amateur pitcher that could articulate his intent the way that he could was really impressive.”
The Cubs have struggled to develop quality MLB starting pitching since Theo Epstein took the vice president of baseball operations job in 2011 with Adbert Alzolay as the lone starter developed to this point.
Alzolay first reached the MLB in 2019, but didn’t become a full-time starter for the Cubs until this season.
Wicks has an opportunity to be one of a few starting pitchers the Cubs have developed since 2011.
Where Wicks will rank in the Cubs top prospect list provided by mlb.com is yet to be decided, his selection likely doesn’t hurt the No. 22-ranked farm system in baseball, also according to mlb.com.
Wicks, who’s changeup has been regarded as the best in this year’s draft class, has also been projected to move through the minors quickly.
“You talk about a fast riser?” former Colorado Rockies general manager Dan O’Dowd said on MLB Network. “This kid for me is going to move relatively quickly because there’s not a ton to do from a development standpoint.”
After Wicks’ name was called, he was embraced by family members he had in the audience as well as coaches. Wicks’ selection by the Cubs should excite Wicks’ Conway High pitching coach Barry Lueders who is a lifelong Cubs fan.
The Cubs, who’s bonus slot for pick No. 21 is $3,132,300, have until Aug. 1 to sign Wicks.
Two of Wicks’ potential future Cubs teammates also made for a special day for the organization as pitcher Justin Steele, who has pitched in relief but is being stretched out in Triple-A Iowa, pitched 3.2 innings of a combined seven-inning no-hitter and Cubs No. 2 prospect Brennen Davis launched two home runs during MLB’s Futures Game as part of the All-Star Week festivities.
Where Wicks will start within the Cubs organization if he signs is yet to be determined, but Cubs minor league affiliates are the AZL Cubs of the Rookie League, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of Class Low-A, the South Bend Cubs of High-A, the Tennessee Smokies of Double-A and the Iowa Cubs of Triple-A.
