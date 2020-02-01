Stating the obvious, it’s Super Bowl Sunday.
It’s a bitter-sweet day for football fans because it is the biggest sporting event of the year as well as the end of the NFL football season.
The XFL is on its way, but despite its best efforts, it likely won’t compete with the NFL anytime soon or maybe ever.
The weekend brings a lot of things, including the announcement of the 2020 Hall of Fame class that includes Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce, Steve Atwater and Steve Hutchinson.
When I first started to care about football when I was a kid, Atwater was my favorite defensive player.
Living in Missouri at the time, I had no care in the world that he was from Arkansas or played in Fayetteville, but I know this is a special moment for Razorbacks fans because one of the players they cheered for is now joining Canton.
Speaking of Hall of Fames, this week, it was announced Laker legend and one of the greatest NBA players of all-time Kobe Bryant will forego any voting and will be automatically inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame.
I talked about Bryant’s death in a column earlier this week and the impact he had on my life and every other basketball player from my generation and current basketball players.
It was also announced it will be an “epic” induction for Kobe among a talented class that includes Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.
Back to football, the Super Bowl is always a special time for me.
No matter what friends are doing, I always now try to watch every Super Bowl with my dad.
I haven’t gotten to watch many football games with him like in the past, but the Super Bowl is one exception.
We have to watch it together, even if the teams playing are ones we don’t really care about.
With my dad’s recent cancer diagnosis, every game is more special even if he is as strong as ever with his chemo treatments.
I’ve stated that my dad is a huge Cowboys fan. He’s been a Cowboys fan since he was 2 years old and pointed to the Cowboys star while his dad watched football.
My dad and now I haven’t had much to cheer for with the Cowboys as they haven’t hoisted the Lombardi trophy since 1996.
It’s been 24 years.
In that time, we’ve seen several expansion teams from different sports come into existence and win their first titles, the Boston Red Sox break an 86-year curse, the Chicago White Sox break another long drought and the Cubs break a 106-year curse.
Several teams haven’t won titles in that span, including the Kansas City Chiefs, who haven’t been to the title game in 50 years.
Growing up in southwest Missouri in the late 90s and early 2000s, it seemed as though every person around was a St. Louis Rams fan with the “Greatest Show on Turf” tearing up the league.
But, scattered throughout, there were many Chiefs fans.
I had several classmates that were die-hard Chiefs fans.
Recently, my wife and I visited my old church in Springfield and met up with my best friend in Springfield as well as his family.
The preacher made a reference to Patrick Mahomes and my friend’s dad pointed to his shirt and was showing his pride in being a Chiefs fan.
Like many sports fans, Chiefs fans have had to wait a long time for the opportunity to get to the Super Bowl.
While I didn’t get to experience the heated rivalry between the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, I can’t bring myself to cheer for the ‘9ers.
A part of myself is still in Missouri and my allegiances at least for this game lie with the Chiefs for all the fans that have missed out on their team winning.
