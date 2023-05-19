Conway star Will Childers could not be stopped in the Class 6A state championship game.
Childers scored a hat trick as the Wampus Cats beat Springdale 3-2 on Friday at Estes Stadium. The championship was Conway’s second consecutive state title as it finished with a 20-3 record.
“He’s got 35 goals and 13 assists … he’s just an unselfish player,” Conway coach Matthew Page said of Childers, who was named the game's most valuable player “He’s got a 3.8 GPA, and I’m putting him up for Gatorade Player of the Year. He can score at any time, at any point he wants to.”
Page said he expected a close game.
“Springdale is crafty,” he said. “They are the epitome of what high school soccer is. It’s what I told our boys. These guys know how to play. They are going to be there at every single turn. Every time there is a ball that’s challenged, we’ve got to meet their expectations every single time.
“We talked about winning another state championship from Day 1. We knew if we got back here, we knew we had a chance.”
Childers’ last goal broke a 2-2 tie with 5:17 left in the second half. He took three shots. The first was saved by Springdale goalkeeper Herman Ico. The second was saved by a Springdale defender then Childers put the third shot into the back of the net to give the Wampus Cats a 3-2 lead.
From there, Springdale had several chances to tie the game, but Conway keeper Jackson Tucker made save after save — the last coming with less than a minute to play.
“JT. He saved us the game in Bentonville last year … this year, you saw the saves he was making all over the field,” Page said. “Give your hat to JT. He’s going to play college. He’s going to be a great college keeper. He’s probably the best keeper I’ve ever had.”
Tucker is going to Southwestern University in Texas. Childers is going to play at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia.
After 17 scoreless minutes to start the match, Childers was tackled by Ico in the box. Ico was given a yellow card and sent off. Childers was able to put the ball into the back of the net to give the Wampus Cats a 1-0 lead with 22:34 left in the first half.
That did not last long as Springdale was rewarded with a penalty kick with 20:35 left. Fernando Avila converted to tie the game at 1-1.
Conway reclaimed the lead at 2-1 on a 33-yard free kick from Childers with 33:21 left in the second half. Springdale tied it at 2-2 on a header from Yeferson Tobar with 20:43 left.
“I’m very proud of this team … we worked very hard,” Childers said. “We played the way we know how, and we took the W.”
