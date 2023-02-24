The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats soccer teams played at Fayetteville in benefit games Thursday night.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 3:43 pm
The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats soccer teams played at Fayetteville in benefit games Thursday night.
Proceeds from the the games go to the Arkansas Activities Association Catastrophic Insurance Fund.
The Conway boys, the defending Class 6A state champions, lost 4-2 to the Bulldogs.
“We played well but had some really unfortunate goals scored against us,” Conway coach Matthew Page said. “All the credit goes to Fayetteville, which was a great team and will do well this year.
“We are looking forward to playing Russellville next week.”
Conway’s Ian Booy scored both Wampus Cat goals. Will Childers had an assist on one of the goals.
In the girls game, Conway lost 7-0.
“Our age showed against the runners-up from last year,” Conway girls coach Kevin DeStefano said. “We struggled on set piece defending primarily, but when you suffer a loss like that, you are given a chance to learn a lot about ourselves and team. I’m confident the girls will only improve from here.”
