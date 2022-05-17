University of Central Arkansas' Tyler Cleveland was named the ASUN Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Cleveland, a sophomore right hander from East End (Sheridan High School), earned his second award of the 2022 season.
Cleveland tossed nine innings in UCA's 2-1, 10-inning victory on the road at Jacksonville State last Friday.
Cleveland struck out 12 batters, tying his career high, and allowed just one run and six hits while walking two.
He threw a career-high 131 pitches and allowed just one extra-base hit to improve his record to 7-2, tied for the most victories in the ASUN.
His 91 strikeouts also ranks second in the league.
Cleveland earned UCA's fourth pitcher of the week award this season.
UCA hosts Eastern Kentucky in an important ASUN series beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
