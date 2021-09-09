Hooten’s predicts a lot of close matchups this week for area high school football.
For Greenbrier, its game against Class 4A Arkadelphia was given Game of the Week honors at the Class 5A level as the Badgers head to Greenbrier.
Arkadelphia is Hooten’s No. 10 ranked 4A school while the Panthers are ranked seventh.
Last week, both teams got big wins over their opponents.
Greenbrier beat Batesville 44-10 after leading 42-0 at half, while Arkadelphia beat Hot Springs 43-27 after leading 43-7 at half.
The Badgers are now 1-1 on the season, while the Panthers are 2-0 in the young season.
Hooten’s has Greenbrier as a three-point favorite at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Greenbrier Panthers Sports Network YouTube channel.
In last week’s 55-41 win over reigning 7A West champion Bentonville in northwest Arkansas, the Conway Wampus Cats created six turnovers en route to the win.
Future 7A Central and Friday’s opponent at John McConnell Stadium, Jonesboro lost, 47-27 Cabot on the road.
The Jonesboro defense gave up 6.1 yards per carry and 435 total yards to Cabot last Friday.
Hooten’s has Conway by a touchdown at home.
The game will be broadcast on Y107 as well as the Conway Corp YouTube channel.
Hooten’s No. 6 team at the Class 5A level Vilonia will make its 2021 home debut against 5A Central opponent Maumelle.
Last Friday against Greene County Tech, Vilonia handled business in a big way, winning 56-17 in its season opener.
Meanwhile, Maumelle was up big 41-21 in the fourth quarter to Class 4A Joe T. Robinson, but squandered it away and lost by three in overtime.
Hooten’s favors Vilonia by four at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Vilonia Eagles YouTube channel.
Mayflower’s season has gotten off to a rough start as its first game was postponed due to half the team having contact tracing issues, followed by a 42-7 loss to Batesville Southside.
The Eagles are fully healthy, but face Class 4A Fountain Lake, which has seen both sides of a blowout.
In week one, the Cobras were forced to play under the sportsmanship rule in a 52-7 loss to Hot Springs and then turned around and beat England 54-6 last week.
Hooten’s has Fountain Lake as a 13-point favorite.
Mayflower Class 4-3A conference mate Atkins hosts Class 2A Conway Christian on Friday.
Last week, Conway Christian was outmatched at home by Baptist Prep in a 41-0 loss.
Meanwhile, Atkins trounced Dover 48-28 on the road to start the season.
Hooten’s predicts another big win for Atkins as it is favored by 39 points at home.
This game will be broadcast on the Conway Christian YouTube channel.
Quitman is off this week.
All games will kick off at 7 p.m.
