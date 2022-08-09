Football coaches like to say special teams can make or break a team, and University of Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown is one of those.
Heading into his fifth season as the head coach of the Bears, Brown thinks he has the special teams unit for the former outcome.
“That’s what helps me sleep at night is having a specialists room like we do,” said Brown. “I don’t think it could have set up any better for us in that room.”
Brown was referring to returning placekicker Hayden Ray (5-11, 160, SR, Bryant) and sophomore punter Chandler Caughron (6-0, 185, SO, Memphis, Tenn.).
“You have what could be the all-time leading scorer when it’s all said and done in Hayden Ray at your placekicker position,” said Brown. “To me, one of the most solid, consistent players at any position on our team. When he’s asked to do his job he usually does it, that simple, and does it well. So we’re very excited to have Hayden back for another year.”
Ray is ranked fifth in PATs in UCA history, connecting on 129 of 131 (98.4 percent). He is also sixth in field goals made (32) and 11th in career points scored (225).
Caughron, who took over the punting duties late last season, averaged 41.7 yards per punt in 2022.
“Chandler Caughron is a returning All-Conference punter for us,” said Brown. “And really he was forced to punt last year because of an injury to our starting punter (Seren Hughes-Ford). We knew he could punt but then just the consistency he showed during the season and his growth over the offseason when he was really honed in on punting, you’ve seen him just get even better. He’s just consistent, has an extremely strong leg. There’s just a great rapport in that room.”
Brown knows none of that works without a talented deep snapper, which UCA happens to have in junior Justin Keijers (6-2, 215, JR, Valrico, Fla.).
“Those two, and then you have Justin Keijers back as your snapper,” said Brown. “I haven’t been around many snappers that, one, have the speed he has with the snaps. But then, two, the consistency. He’s very, very accurate but he also throws it back there really hard.
“So having those three guys at the top of the specialists room is huge. You have some good young guys behind those guys like Jake Ward, Rhett Thurman that will help us have some depth at those positions, and hopefully add some competition as well.”
On the other side of the specialists room are the return guys, led by junior kick returner Christian Richmond, who averaged a league-best 28.3 yards per return on 18 returns for 510 yards.
“We’re going into the season with some really good return guys,” said Brown “Someone we relied heavily on in the kick return game was Christian Richmond (5-8, 175, JR, Cypress, Texas), and he’s going to have a huge role in that area again this season. He’s very explosive, I really like him with the ball in his hands in the open field. He obviously has great speed.
“Jarrod Barnes (5-11, 180, JR, Cabot/Arkansas) will be a guy to watch on punt returns, along with Cameron Godfrey (6-0, 190, JR, Spring, Texas). Both of them have returned punts for us in the past. So I feel like those three, along with a slew of young guys, just seeing where we can use our speed and ability, we’re going to have a solid return game with those three guys, and then adding to the mix as camp goes on.”
Brown said he is always excited about picking and choosing among numerous candidates to aid in the return game.
“Honestly, when we’re recruitin skill guys, whether it’s wide receiver or defensive back, most of those guys at their respective high schools have handled returns,” he said. “So when you have that in your recruiting game, it obviously adds competition, but it also gives us the opportunity to use the speed we recruit. And maybe a guy who doesn’t play as much receiver or defensive back early on, a lot of times they will emerge as a guy that can help us as a return specialist.
“That’s always a fun and exciting position to see how it shakes out throughout fall camp.”
The Bears open the 2022 season on Sept. 1 hosting the Top 10 Missouri State Bears and head coach Bobby Petrino at 7 p.m. on “The Stripes” at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
