Conway Christian coach Justin Kramer wasn’t discouraged by his team’s play against state finalist Carlisle in its scrimmage game Tuesday night at Mission Field.
The Bison, who lost to Hazen in the Class 2A state title game last season, “beat” the Eagles 16-0 when the teams played a half in preparation for the 2023 season.
“We didn’t play very well on the line,” Kramer said. “I guess I didn’t do a very good job of getting them ready. A scrimmage is hard. You really don’t know what to prepare for. We prepare using defensive rules. The only way to prepare is watch a lot of film on them. It’s hard to just roll into a game and run what we run with no preparation.”
Kramer said he wasn’t really upset about that. He was more concerned about the “technical stuff … where to put your hands, where to put your feet, stuff like that where we no better.”
“We haven’t had a lot of stuff,” he said. “I’m not discouraged, just frustrated with some of the stuff I saw that I thought we’d be better at. I have to do a better job of teaching stuff to them.”
Xander Stone played quarterback in place of starter Jeryn Thomas, who is out with a hamstring issue.
“I thought he did a pretty good job,” Kramer said of Stone. “He made some good throws. Receivers dropped some balls, which is frustrating.”
Kramer said his defense played well most of the game, with the exception of three or four plays.
“Those all resulted in points,” he said.
With the mistakes made, Kramer said they are all “fixable.”
“Everything that we did poorly is fixable,” he said. “I don’t feel like we got out-athleted. I just felt like we made some mistakes that cost us. I thought Aaron Lovelace ran the ball really hard. He didn’t have a lot of room to run because we made some mistakes up front. But he ran the ball pretty hard. Defensively, we played really well for the most part.
“I thought we played hard for the most part. From that standpoint, I was pleased.”
Conway Christian opens the season at home Aug. 25 against the Quitman Bulldogs.
Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached: mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
