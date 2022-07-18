The Wampus Cat Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet will be held on Friday, August 26 at Conway High School. In the coming weeks, the Log Cabin Democrat will be profiling the Class of 2022 inductees.
These first two are a player and coach who paired up to win a state championship.
Michael Wiley was a gifted athlete who excelled at multiple sports at Conway High. He lettered in football and basketball, but it was on the diamond where he really made his mark.
A lefty, he was one of the best pitchers in Arkansas high school history. He was a four-year letterman in baseball. Three times he was named all-conference, and twice was all-state.
Wiley was named to the Super Sophomore team in 1987. In 1988, he was on the Arkansas Democrat’s All-Arkansas team.
As a senior, Wiley had as good a year as any Wampus Cat ever had in any sport. He went 14-3, with a 0.86 ERA and 154 strikeouts in only 94.1 innings. He also hit .391 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs.
He was named the 1989 Gatorade Player of the Year for Arkansas. He was also the Arkansas Democrat’s Player of the Year.
The Cats finished 25-5 and won every tournament they entered that season. Wiley was named tournament MVP of the UCA Invitational and the Metro Invitational.
But most importantly, he led the Wampus Cats to their first baseball state championship, as he had three wins and a save to earn MVP honors there as well.
After shutting out LR Fair 4-0 in the semi-finals, pitching on one-days’ rest, Wiley shutout Watson Chapel 2-0, holding the defending state champs to three hits. Wiley also batted .587 during the state tournament.
He was the first player to be drafted in the MLB Amateur Draft from Conway High School, selected in 1989 by the Baltimore Orioles.
In two minor league seasons, Wiley went 10-6 with a 3.00 ERA before Tommy John surgery cut his career short.
A native of Arizona, Noel Boucher made his way to Conway to play baseball at the University of Central Arkansas. He was a three-time All-AIC performer for the Bears from 1978 to 1980.
Boucher began coaching football and basketball at Conway Junior High in 1982. He then started the Conway High School baseball program in 1985 and coached it for 36 seasons before retiring in 2020.
Boucher finished with an overall record of 700-268, good for a winning percentage of 72.3%. He never had a losing season.
His 1989 squad went 25-5 and won the class AAA state championship over Watson Chapel. Boucher was named the state’s coach of the year by both the Arkansas Democrat and Arkansas Gazette.
In a 1989 newspaper article, fellow 2022 WCSHOF inductee Michael Wiley said of his coach, “If I were to pick between playing for Coach Boucher or Whitey Herzog, I’d pick Coach Boucher in a heartbeat. I love him that much.”
Boucher’s 2011 Wampus Cats finished 25-7 and captured the 7A state title, defeating Bryant.
In addition to the two state championships, his Cats finished as state runner-up seven times. They won 18 conference championships and made 30 state playoff appearances, including 29 consecutive.
Boucher was one of the founders of the state All-Star baseball game, serving as one of the head coaches in the inaugural contest in 1991. He served many years on the All-Star game organizational committee and coached in the game a total of nine times.
Boucher was also named Teacher of the Year at CHS in 2006. He was the 2008-09 recipient of the Buddy Harding Award, presented annually to a UCA alumnus for Arkansas high school coaching excellence.
