As a graduate of Carlisle High School, I was really hoping that the Bison would beat Hazen for the Class 2A state title in football last December.
But after seeing some shocking news a week ago on social media, I’m kind of rethinking that.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
As a graduate of Carlisle High School, I was really hoping that the Bison would beat Hazen for the Class 2A state title in football last December.
But after seeing some shocking news a week ago on social media, I’m kind of rethinking that.
Former Hazen football, baseball and girls basketball coach Wayne Raney died after a long illness. He had been in Chambers Nursing Home in Carlisle for several years.
Coach Raney retired from teaching after 38 years, including his last 10 years at Hazen High School.
I got to know Coach Raney, first, through girls basketball and baseball then watched him coaching the Hornets during football games. For years, Carlisle dominated the Hornets, but Coach Raney’s team finally broke through in 2004 and 2005, ending Carlisle’s 17-year streak.
He and I would give each other a hard time about the Carlisle-Hazen rivalry but his daughters Whitney and Chelsey always told me that their dad respected the work I did for the Carlisle Independent and now the Grand Prairie Herald, where I’ve been the sports editor since November 2019.
I can remember a few times after Coach Raney retired, he would come to games, and while he had issues talking, I knew from his facial expressions that he would give me all kinds of “crap” if he could. I thought the world of Coach Raney and it even grew when I found out a few years back that he and my aunt, Janice Gooch, worked together at Lee Academy in Marianna.
Aunt Janice said that Coach Raney was her headmaster at the school. She would come to visit him when she came to Carlisle to check on my Nana before she died in 2016.
From everyone I’ve talked to, Coach Raney was a popular figure. All his players seemed to love and care for him. I can honestly say that I’m a better person for having known him.
So, please pray for his family and the entire Hazen Hornet community. And I’ll say this for one reason and one reason only, I’m glad that Coach Raney got to witness his Hornets beating the Carlisle Bison for their first-ever state championship in football.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.