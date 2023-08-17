x

Razorback freshman defensive back Jaheim Singletary works on his pass coverage outside the Willard & Pat Walker Pavilion in Fayetteville.

 Craven Whitlow / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — New Razorback assistant coach Marcus Woodson is helping Deron Wilson with the secondary after a season that saw Arkansas’ defensive backs give up large amounts of yardage.

Woodson came to Arkansas from Florida State where he also inherited a similar situation there. Woodson likes the progress Arkansas is making since the spring.

