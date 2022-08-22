University of Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown saw enough bright spots on both sides of the ball in Saturday's final full-scale scrimmage on "The Stripes" to label it a success.
"Our guys practiced and played hard today. It was a good, controlled scrimmage," said the fifth-year head coach. "We kept most of our starters up, we didn't go live with them. But they've been practicing like professionals, and we've been talking about that every day. And I thought today and last week's scrimmage were both very professional-like scrimmages for us.
"I thought there were a lot of big plays on both sides. You saw an interception by (senior safety) Christian Cain, maybe a pick six by (junior safety) Cameron Godfrey. We didn't get that a week ago in the first scrimmage, we didn't have a whole lot of turnovers. We were able to get some today which is a big deal.
"And on defense in general, I thought we flew around to the ball. (Transfer end) David Walker is hard to block. I thought our linebackers flew to the ball. And for the most part, our defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage throughout the scrimmage, which is a good sign getting close to game week."
The practice was No. 17 for the Bears, who open the 2022 season in less than two weeks, on Thursday, Sept. 1 at home against Top 10 Missouri State. Brown made sure to emphasize that with his players at the close of practice.
"I told them we're 11 days out, but it's really down to about seven days with off days, the first day of school, and all that," Brown said. "But it's been a good three-week camp. We're not quite prepared to break camp yet, but our guys have pushed through some hot days, some rainy days, they pushed through a lit bit of adversity here and there.
"Like I told the guys, this team is fun to coach. They love football. And if we're not having to coach that part of it, we're not having to coach them to love each other and love football and play for each other, the Xs and Ox side comes easy."
All three quarterbacks had their moments Saturday, including starter Will McElevain and backups Clifton McDowell and Caden Sipe. McElvain is a junior transfer from Northern Iowa. McDowell is a junior transfer from Kilgore CC/Lafayette) and Sipe is a freshman from Harding Academy.
"I thought Clifton McDowell had his best day yet," said Brown. "He threw the ball really well. Obviously, Will (McElvain) operated again. He probably wants that one throw back that he threw across his body that Cameron Godfrey picked. And Will is a guy that's a playmaker, and he can make a lot of those throws, but you just have to be careful and know when to take those chances and when not to.
"I thought our receivers made some big plays. Myles Kitt-Denton is fast. He's going to be a problem because he can really run. He had two big touchdown catches down the field. And some of our big receivers played big, which is what they need to do."
Brown said a fair number of front-line players did not participate Saturday, but that allowed others to earn quality experience.
"We held some key guys out on offense," he said. "(Receiver) Jarrod Barnes didn't practice today, (running back) Darius Hale didn't go today. And we held (receiver/return specialist) Christian Richmond to a pitch count. (Offensive lineman) Jaylen Hendrix was held out. (Linebacker Darin Davenport) didn't go today. They're all doing a great job every day and we just wanted to make sure they are taken care of."
A scrimmage atmosphere this time of year is a plus, according to Brown. "It's always good to get in front of the officials for a second time, because you're held accountable for formations, and the ticky-tack stuff like holding and pass interference calls," he said. "And I thought our guys handled it, there weren't a whole lot of yellow flags on the ground.
"We'll continue to grow, and we still have some position battles going on, you know, who's going to run out there first on Sept. 1 in some spots. But it's been good. I think our guys are responding well to our coaching and it's a good group of guys."
