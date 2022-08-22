University of Central Arkansas head coach Nathan Brown saw enough bright spots on both sides of the ball in Saturday's final full-scale scrimmage on "The Stripes" to label it a success.

"Our guys practiced and played hard today. It was a good, controlled scrimmage," said the fifth-year head coach. "We kept most of our starters up, we didn't go live with them. But they've been practicing like professionals, and we've been talking about that every day. And I thought today and last week's scrimmage were both very professional-like scrimmages for us.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.