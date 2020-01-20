Coleman, Beasley break school record on final day of Samford Invite

Taylor Coleman and Malik Beasley broke program records on the final day of the Samford Invite at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday.
The University of Central Arkansas men's and women's track and field teams combined for 29 career-best marks over the two-day meet.
Coleman posted a new UCA record in the triple jump with a career-best leap of 12.12 meters (39-9.25) and won the event.
Teshuna Sheppard placed third with a distance of 11.58m (38-0.0).
Beasley notched a personal-best toss in the shot put and set a new school record.
His throw of 15.35m (50-1.75) earned him a second-place finish.
Aidan Patton placed fourth with his career-best mark of 14.27 (46-10.0).
Zac Bitton notched the best mark of his career with a distance of 12.45m (40-10.25) and finished 12th.
The Bears finished in the top-two spots in the women's 60m as Ajah Criner and Sierra Temple came in first and second, respectively.
Criner tied the best time of her career with a run of 7.56, while Temple produced a personal-best mark of 7.63.
Z'Kiah Kuykendall posted the ninth-best time in the semifinals with a time of 7.92.
Bekah Bostian led the UCA women in the 5,000m with a career-best run of 18:58.95.
Kennedy Timmerman followed in sixth with a time of 19:28.17, which is a personal best.
Emily Newberry produced the best mark of her career with an effort of 19:46.11.
In the men's 5,000m, Thomas Cain clocked a time of 15:45.44.
With a career-best run of 15:59.81, Tate Whaley finished in eighth place.
In the men's 60m hurdles, Timon Dresselhaus recorded the third-best time in the prelims and the best mark of his career with a time of 8.45.
He did not run in the 60m hurdle final.
Erin Woodward placed fourth in the mile with a time of 5:05.45.
On the men's side, Simon Schneider produced the best time of his career with a run of 4:28.63 and finished ninth.
Tyler Rose led UCA in the 400m with a mark of 58.71 and finished in sixth place.
Joshua Armstead placed tenth on the men's side with a personal-best effort of 50.82.
With a career-best run of 9:53.03, Gracie Hyde finished third in the 3,000m.
Tamara Reeves clocked the best time of her career with an effort of 10:24.17 and placed fifth.
Casey Gore recorded an eighth-place mark of 10:45.85.
Jared Touart and Parker Jackson took the top-two spots in the 3,000m.
Touart produced the best run of his career with an effort of 8:52.93 and won the race.
Jackson's time of 8:55.54 is the best of his career.
Conway added a second-place finish in the long jump with a personal-best leap of 5.66m (18-7).
Dresselhaus notched a 10th-place mark of 6.35m (20-10) on the men's long jump.
He added another top-10 finish in the pole vault with a 10th-place height of 3.60m (11-9.5).
Logan Hall tied for second with a personal-best height of 2.06m (6-9) in the high jump.
Timquorian Johnson finished tied for eighth with a career-best mark of 1.90m (6-2.75).
With a season-best run of 2:18.19, Jordan Brock placed fourth in the women's 800m.
In the men's 800m, Jared Hamilton finished in third place with a personal-best effort of 1:54.64.
Jesse Applewhite clocked a fourth-place time of 1:55.05, which is the best of his career.
Walter Reed placed 10th with a career-best time of 1:59.08.
The Bears return to action on Thursday, Jan. 23, for the Jayhawk Classic.
:Bears drop both matches at Auburn
The Central Arkansas tennis team suffered a tough afternoon Saturday in Alabama as they fell to the Auburn Tigers 5-0 and the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers 4-1 at the Yarbrough Tennis Center.
The Bears (1-3) looked to salvage the day after taking a 1-0 lead over the Blazers into singles play but could not take advantage as UAB swept courts 1 and 4-6.
