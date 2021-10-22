Community Service, Inc. (CSI) has named Colin Smith as the October First Tee Character Development Program Participant of the Month.
Smith is in sixth grade at Ruth Doyle Middle School, and is the son of Kyndel and Sheila Smith.
The program is coached by certified level II First Tee coach Sam Taylor.
“Colin has really progressed in the program the last couple of weeks by demonstrating the core values and life skills in class,” Taylor said. “Colin has improved his target awareness through chipping and full swing golf activities.”
Colin has enjoyed being a part of the CSI First Tee Character Development program.
“My favorite part of the program is learning how to be a fair and good golf player,” Colin said. “My favorite core value is respect because it’s important to be respectful to my parents, teachers and coaches by using my manners and following directions.”
Colin’s parents were excited to get Smith involved in the CSI First Tee Character Development Program.
“Colin attended the summer golf camp and decided he wanted to learn more about the game of golf,” Shelia said. “We decided to sign Colin up for the First Tee program to learn about the fundamentals. Since signing up for the program, Colin has enjoyed learning about golf, but he has also grown in his confidence and perseverance. We love that Colin has the opportunity to learn life skills that will prepare him for the future while doing an activity that he enjoys.”
Colin recently certified at the PLAYer level and is now at the Par Level.
At the Par level, Colin is exploring his game at the Par level and the First Tee Nine Health Habits through the game of golf.
The CSI First Tee Character Development Program is now enrolling for the after school program that meets every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at the Arkansas Golf Center.
Register your child for programming or find out more about Community Service, Inc., and its programs for youth at its website csiyouth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.